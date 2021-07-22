Hundreds of residents protest over plan to build housing estate on Sheffield beauty spot

Councillors refused permission for Avant Homes to build 71 properties on Owlthorpe Fields at Moorthorpe Way, Crystal Peaks, but they were overruled by a planning inspector.

Known as Site E, it is one of three earmarked for development and campaigners have now turned their attention to two neighbouring fields to try to save them.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition by Owlthorpe Fields Action Group to save Sites C and D.

The site.

Christine Rippon, of the Group, said: “There is much still to fight for. Sites C and D remain unsold but are still allocated for housing by Sheffield Council so we are urging councillors to take them out of the Local Plan and include them in the S20 wildlife corridor.

“We also want to protect Sites C and D from being used to dump excavated material from Site E or to store equipment cabins during building work.”

Campaigners are holding a family walk on Saturday, July 24, meeting at Owlthorpe Medical Centre at 10.30am.

Christine added: “We’ll celebrate our rewilded open space and people will be able to see the ribbons that have been tied to the fencing by local people and read what they say about Owlthorpe Fields.

“There will be performances by the Act Now drama group and people can take part in our group photograph to show their opposition to the development of this land.

“Create a banner or flag celebrating Owlthorpe Fields, bring it with you and you could win a £50 gift voucher for best design.

“There will be two walks to choose from. The first is about a mile, mainly on paths accessible by wheelchairs and pushchairs, and around 30 to 40 minutes.

“The second is around a mile and a half, over more earthy terrain, and around one hour’s duration. Dogs on a lead are welcome.”