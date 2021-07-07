Huge new housing scheme approved for Sheffield suburb

The planning and highways committee gave a green light to proposals for a total of 77 new homes with car parking, associated highways infrastructure and landscaping on a 3.1 hectares piece of land between Birley Moor Avenue and Birley Lane.

Of the total, there will be 41 two-storey houses and 36 apartments over two four-storey blocks and a three-storey block.

It is part of a wider redevelopment masterplan. In 2002, the then council cabinet decided to approve the clearance of all 809 houses on the estates of Scowerdons, Weaklands and Newstead following consultation and these new plans are part of the rebuilding of the area.

Sheffield Town Hall.

Councillor Andrew Sangar, member of the committee, said he was frustrated with some sustainability issues such as that features including to enable solar power were going to be fitted retrospectively but he said he was overall in favour.

He said: “I was on the cabinet when we agreed the original demolition of the Vic Hallams so it was always intended that we would build on Scowerdons, Weaklands and Newstead. So I’m really pleased to see that happening at long last and as we have heard, there is a need for affordable housing so I’m really pleased to see schemes coming forward…

“I welcome the scheme and I’m pleased that we are getting affordable housing back to Sheffield ”

The vote supported a council officer’s recommendation to approve it.

In a report ahead of the meeting, they said: “The redevelopment of this site is welcomed and it will make a significant contribution to the council’s five year housing supply….

“Any minor negative aspects of the proposals as detailed…are outweighed in the planning balance by the wider public benefits which in this case is the significant contribution of affordable housing and the redevelopment of the site with a high quality sustainable development.”