Huge musical instrument could be built in Sheffield city centre

A giant musical instrument could be built in Sheffield city centre as part of plans being drawn up by a residents group.

Peter Sephton, chairman of Sheffield City Centre Residents’ Action Group (SCCRAG), said members were looking to install a Harmony Pavilion, which the community can use.

Peter Sephton, chairman of SCRRAG residents' action group.

He said it would consist of 10 percussion instruments but the group wanted to hear views as to where exactly in the city centre to install it.

Mr Sephton said: “We think it would be a good feature in the city. It’s a music city, we are well-known for that and we think we need more things to draw people into the city centre.

“We’ve had a pretty good response so far and we are not looking for a lot of public money because we are looking for sponsors.”

Mr Sephton said possible locations included Fargate, The Moor and Barker's Pool but a final decision was yet to be made.

He added: “Where we put it is something that we are in discussion with council officers over. If we are going to go ahead we need some people to say that it’s a good idea and we’d need to apply for planning permission for it.”

Visitors to the city centre would be able to play the instruments in the Harmony Pavilion.

For more information or to submit your views on the proposals visit SCCRAG’s website at www.sccrag.org