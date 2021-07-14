Huge homes plan for Sheffield suburb is ‘important step’ towards affordable housing supply

A total of 77 new homes with car parking, associated highways infrastructure and landscaping on a 3.1 hectares piece of land between Birley Moor Avenue and Birley Lane were approved at a recent planning and highways committee meeting.

Of the total, there will be 41 two-storey houses and 36 apartments over two four-storey blocks and a three-storey block.

Councillor Paul Wood, executive member for housing, said it will contribute to the local authority’s plan to increase council housing stock by 3,100 homes by 2029.

An artists' impression of the development from Peak Architects.

He said: “This is another important step towards our aim to provide much needed affordable housing for Sheffield Work will start on site next summer and will be due for completion by the end of 2023.

“We are extremely proud to be leading on this project. The team involved has worked collaboratively to provide a housing development that will support the needs of the local community and which will integrate well into the surrounding area. It will undoubtedly have a positive local economic impact.”

The homes were designed by local company Peak Architects, working closely with the council.

It is part of a wider redevelopment masterplan in the area. In 2002, the then cabinet decided to approve the clearance of all 809 houses on the estates of Scowerdons, Weaklands and Newstead following consultation and these new plans are part of rebuilding.

Voting on the plans, councillor Andrew Sangar, member of the planning committee, said he was frustrated with some sustainability issues such as that features including to enable solar power were going to be fitted retrospectively but was overall in favour.

He said: “I was on the cabinet when we agreed the original demolition of the Vic Hallams so it was always intended that we would build on Scowerdons, Weaklands and Newstead. So I’m really pleased to see that happening at long last and as we have heard, there is a need for affordable housing so I’m really pleased to see schemes coming forward…