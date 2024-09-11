How your Sheffield and South Yorkshire MPs voted on £300 winter fuel payment cut for pensioners
A Conservation motion opposing the Labour Government’s plan to scrap the payments for anyone not claiming pension credit was easily defeated in Parliament yesterday, Tuesday, September 10.
The motion was defeated by 348 votes to 228, a majority of 120, with just one Labour MP rebelling and no vote recorded for 53 Labour MPs.
Until now, the annual payment has been given to all pensioners, regardless of their income, to help them heat their homes during the coldest months.
But the change means only those receiving pension credit, which tops up your weekly income to £218.15 if you’re single and to a total of £332.95 for couples, will now get the winter fuel payment.
The new Labour Government has said it is one of the tough choices that need to be made due to the dire state of the nation’s finances, as it seeks to fill a £22 billion ‘black hole’ it says it inherited from the Conservatives. It has claimed the impact will be softened for the approximately 10 million pensioners affected by the fact pensions are due to rise by four per cent, or £460 a year, in April.
But the Conservatives said Labour had made no mention during the election campaign of plans to cut winter fuel payments for pensioners, and claimed the savings were being used to help fund above-inflation pay settlements for striking workers.
A vote against the Tory motion means that MP voted to end the winter fuel payment for those not on pension credit.
No vote being recorded does not necessarily mean that MP abstained, as they may have received permission to miss a vote.
How South Yorkshire MPs voted
Clive Betts, Labour (Sheffield South East) - VOTED AGAINST
Olivia Blake, Labour (Sheffield Hallam) - VOTED AGAINST
Louise Haigh, Labour (Sheffield Heeley) - VOTED AGAINST
Abtisam Mohamed, Labour (Sheffield Central) - VOTED AGAINST
Gill Furniss, Labour (Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough) - NO VOTE RECORDED
Marie Tidball, Labour (Penistone and Stocksbridge) - VOTED AGAINST
Dan Jarvis, Labour (Barnsley North) - VOTED AGAINST
Stephanie Peacock, Labour (Barnsley South) - VOTED AGAINST
Sally Jameson, Labour (Doncaster Central) - VOTED AGAINST
Ed Miliband, Labour (Doncaster North) - VOTED AGAINST
Lee Pitcher, Labour (Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme) - VOTED AGAINST
Sarah Champion, Labour (Rotherham) - VOTED AGAINST
Jake Richards, Labour (Rother Valley) - VOTED AGAINST
John Healey, Labour (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough) - VOTED AGAINST
