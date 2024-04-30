Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in Rotherham will elect councillors and the South Yorkshire mayor on Thursday 2 May.

Voters in some parts of Rotherham will have the chance to vote in three elections – parish, borough and mayoral.

Here is everything you need to know before you cast your vote on Thursday.

Rotherham Town Hall

What is the mayoral election?

South Yorkshire’s mayor, who is currently Labour’s Oliver Coppard, represents about 1.4m people in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

The leaders of those four council areas all sit on the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), which makes decisions that affect the whole area.

The mayor’s responsibilities cover areas which have been devolved from central government such as public transport, infrastructure, economic development, business, skills and regeneration. Anyone who lives in one of the four council areas and is registered to vote can vote for the mayor.

South Yorkshire’s mayor will also take on the duties of the outgoing police and crime commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, who holds South Yorkshire Police to account.

Here are the candidates:

David Bettney – Social Democratic Party

Douglas Johnson – Green Party

Hannah Kitching – Liberal Democrats

Nick Allen – Conservative Party

Oliver Coppard – Labour Party

Who are the borough election candidates?

Borough councillors are elected for a four-year team to represent their ward, at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

All 59 councillors, representing 25 wards inside the Rotherham Borough will defend their seats this year.

Currently, Labour holds 32 seats, the Conservatives hold 15, the Liberal Democrats hold four, independents hold seven, and the Independent Conservatives hold two.

What does Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council do?

RMBC is responsible for providing a variety of public services, including:

rubbish collection

maintaining and repairing roads

social care

housing

recycling

planning applications

education

public health

revenue and benefits support

licensing

business regulation

Parish, community and town councils

These operate at a level below the borough council and can help on smaller, localised issues such as:

allotments

public clocks

bus shelters

community centres

play areas and play equipment

grants to help local organisations

consultation on neighbourhood planning

How do I vote?

Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm on polling day and the address of your polling station appears on your poll card letter which is sent to you a few weeks before the election.

You will be given a ballot paper for each poll which will have a list of candidates and their political parties, and you will also need to show photo ID to vote at polling stations.

The ballot paper will tell you how many votes you have, or you can check with a member of staff.

There are 28 parish and town councils across Rotherham, and residents living within the boundaries can vote for their parish or town councillor, as well as their borough councillor to represent them at RMBC.

What do I need to vote?

To vote in person at a polling station, residents will need one of the following forms of photo identification.

UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional) or driving licence issued byEuropean Economic Area (EEA) country, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

UK passport or passport issued by EEA or Commonwealth country

blue badge

older person’s bus pass

disabled person’s bus pass

Oyster 60+ Card

Freedom Pass

identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

biometric residence permit

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

national identity card issued by an EEA state

Voter Authority Certificate