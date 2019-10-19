How South Yorkshire's MPs voted on Brexit today

MPs effectively voted to again delay Brexit today, as an amendment to Boris Johnson’s withdrawal deal with the EU was approved.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 4:57 pm
Boris Johnson suffered another defeat over Brexit today (pic: House of Commons/PA Wire)

The amendment – which was passed by 322 votes to 306 – seeks to prevent the UK leaving without a deal, by withholding Commons assent for the Brexit agreement until the necessary UK legislation to leave the EU has been passed.

The Government responded to the defeat by cancelling today’s planned vote on the deal itself.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara threatens to call police when questioned on whether he will resign

Boris Johnson must now ask the EU for an extension beyond October 31, under the terms of the Benn Act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i politics newsletter cut through the noise

But the Prime Minister insisted he would not negotiate a fresh Brexit delay and still intends to take Britain out of the EU at the end of the month.

He vowed to press on ‘undaunted’ and introduce the legislation required next week.

Jeremy Corbyn warned Mr Johnson that he could not ignore the terms of the Benn Act.

"It's an emphatic decision by this House that has declined to back the Prime Minister's deal today and clearly voted to stop a no-deal crash-out from the European Union," added the Labour leader.

The EU has said it is up to the UK to ‘inform it of the next steps’.

Here’s how MPs in South Yorkshire voted on the amendment, which was put forward by independent MP Oliver Letwin.

Barnsley Central - Dan Jarvis FOR

Barnsley East - Stephanie Peacock FOR

Don Valley - Caroline Flint AGAINST

Doncaster Central - Dame Rosie Winterton (deputy speaker - did not vote)

Doncaster North - Ed Miliband FOR

Penistone and Stocksbridge - Angela Smith FOR

Rother Valley - Sir Kevin Barron AGAINST

Rotherham - Sarah Champion (did not vote)

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough - Gill Furniss FOR

Sheffield Central - Paul Blomfield FOR

Sheffield Hallam - Jared O'Mara FOR

Sheffield Heeley - Louise Haigh FOR

Sheffield South East - Clive Betts FOR

Wentworth and Dearne - John Healey FOR