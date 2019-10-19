How South Yorkshire's MPs voted on Brexit today
MPs effectively voted to again delay Brexit today, as an amendment to Boris Johnson’s withdrawal deal with the EU was approved.
The amendment – which was passed by 322 votes to 306 – seeks to prevent the UK leaving without a deal, by withholding Commons assent for the Brexit agreement until the necessary UK legislation to leave the EU has been passed.
The Government responded to the defeat by cancelling today’s planned vote on the deal itself.
Boris Johnson must now ask the EU for an extension beyond October 31, under the terms of the Benn Act.
But the Prime Minister insisted he would not negotiate a fresh Brexit delay and still intends to take Britain out of the EU at the end of the month.
He vowed to press on ‘undaunted’ and introduce the legislation required next week.
Jeremy Corbyn warned Mr Johnson that he could not ignore the terms of the Benn Act.
"It's an emphatic decision by this House that has declined to back the Prime Minister's deal today and clearly voted to stop a no-deal crash-out from the European Union," added the Labour leader.
The EU has said it is up to the UK to ‘inform it of the next steps’.
Here’s how MPs in South Yorkshire voted on the amendment, which was put forward by independent MP Oliver Letwin.
Barnsley Central - Dan Jarvis FOR
Barnsley East - Stephanie Peacock FOR
Don Valley - Caroline Flint AGAINST
Doncaster Central - Dame Rosie Winterton (deputy speaker - did not vote)
Doncaster North - Ed Miliband FOR
Penistone and Stocksbridge - Angela Smith FOR
Rother Valley - Sir Kevin Barron AGAINST
Rotherham - Sarah Champion (did not vote)
Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough - Gill Furniss FOR
Sheffield Central - Paul Blomfield FOR
Sheffield Hallam - Jared O'Mara FOR
Sheffield Heeley - Louise Haigh FOR
Sheffield South East - Clive Betts FOR
Wentworth and Dearne - John Healey FOR