How South Yorkshire's MPs voted as Boris Johnson's second attempt to trigger election fails
Boris Johnson failed for a second time to get MPs to support his plan to hold a snap general election in the early hours of this morning.
In all, 293 MPs voted for the prime minister’s motion for an early poll, far short of the number needed.
Earlier, opposition MPs confirmed they would not support an October poll, insisting a law blocking a no-deal Brexit must be implemented first.
Parliament was officially suspended – or prorogued – just before 2am on Tuesday and will reopen on 14 October.
A group of Labour backbenchers protested against the move, appearing to try to block Speaker John Bercow amid raucous scenes in the House of Commons.
Signs saying ‘silenced’ were held up by the group in front of Mr Bercow – who earlier announced his resignation – just as he was due to lead MPs in a procession to the House of Lords to mark the suspension of Parliament.
Here is how all of South Yorkshire MPs voted:
Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central – No vote recorded
Louise Haigh, Sheffield Heeley – No vote recorded
Clive Betts, Sheffield South East – No vote recorded
Jared O’Mara, Sheffield Hallam – No vote recorded
Gill Furniss, Brightside and Hillsborough – No vote recorded
Angela Smith, Penistone and Stocksbridge – No
Dan Jarvis, Barnsley Central – No vote recorded
Stephanie Peacock, Barnsley East – No vote recorded
Sarah Champion – Rotherham – No vote recorded
Sir Kevin Barron – Rother Valley – No vote recorded
John Healey – Wentworth and Dearne – No vote recorded
Ed Miliband – Doncaster North – No vote recorded
Dame Rosie Winterton – Doncaster Central – No vote recorded
Caroline Flint, Don Valley – No vote recorded