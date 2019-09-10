How South Yorkshire's MPs voted as Boris Johnson's second attempt to trigger election fails

Boris Johnson failed for a second time to get MPs to support his plan to hold a snap general election in the early hours of this morning.

By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 20:24

In all, 293 MPs voted for the prime minister’s motion for an early poll, far short of the number needed.

Earlier, opposition MPs confirmed they would not support an October poll, insisting a law blocking a no-deal Brexit must be implemented first.

Parliament was officially suspended – or prorogued – just before 2am on Tuesday and will reopen on 14 October.

A group of Labour backbenchers protested against the move, appearing to try to block Speaker John Bercow amid raucous scenes in the House of Commons.

Signs saying ‘silenced’ were held up by the group in front of Mr Bercow – who earlier announced his resignation – just as he was due to lead MPs in a procession to the House of Lords to mark the suspension of Parliament.

Here is how all of South Yorkshire MPs voted:

Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central – No vote recorded

Louise Haigh, Sheffield Heeley – No vote recorded

Clive Betts, Sheffield South East – No vote recorded

Jared O’Mara, Sheffield Hallam – No vote recorded

Gill Furniss, Brightside and Hillsborough – No vote recorded

Angela Smith, Penistone and Stocksbridge – No

Dan Jarvis, Barnsley Central – No vote recorded

Stephanie Peacock, Barnsley East – No vote recorded

Sarah Champion – Rotherham – No vote recorded

Sir Kevin Barron – Rother Valley – No vote recorded

John Healey – Wentworth and Dearne – No vote recorded

Ed Miliband – Doncaster North – No vote recorded

Dame Rosie Winterton – Doncaster Central – No vote recorded

Caroline Flint, Don Valley – No vote recorded