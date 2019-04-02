How South Yorkshire’s MPs voted as Brexit standstill continues

The UK’s departure from the Euriopean Union remains at a standstill after MPs failed to agree on any of four additional options.

MPs voted on four possible options – none of which could gain the support of the majority of ministers, leaving the Brexit sitation no clearer with the country set to leave in just ten days time.

A number of Brexit protests have been held in London. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The proposal to form a UK-wide Customs Union with the EU came the closest to passing, being voted down by just three votes.

The proposal to hold a second referendum – the People's Vote – to let the public decide what to do recieved the most votes for from MPs, 280, but also received the most votes against with 292.

Staying in the EU Single Market and forming a temporary Customs Union was the third most popular option, with Parliamentary Supremacy - giving MPs the power to cancel Brexit if an extension beyond April 12 cannot be reached - the least popular option.

Here is how Sheffield and South Yorkshire's MPs voted on last night's votes.

Option 1: Customs Union (273 for, 276 against)

For: Clive Betts (Sheffield South East), Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central), Gill Furniss (Brightside and Hillsborough), Louise Haigh (Sheffield Heeley), Jared O’Mara (Sheffield Hallam), Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central), Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East), Sarah Champion (Rotherham Central), John Healey (Wentworth and Dearne), Kevin Barron (Rother Valley),

Against: John Mann (Bassetlaw), Lee Rowley (North East Derbyshire)

Option 2: Common Market 2.0 (261 for, 282 against)

For: Clive Betts (Sheffield South East), Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central), Gill Furniss (Brightside and Hillsborough), Louise Haigh (Sheffield Heeley), Jared O’Mara (Sheffield Hallam), Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central), Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East), John Healey (Wentworth and Dearne).

Against: John Mann (Bassetlaw), Lee Rowley (North East Derbyshire), Sarah Champion (Rotherham Central), Kevin Barron (Rother Valley).

Option 3: A second referendum (280 for, 292 against)

For: Clive Betts (Sheffield South East), Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central), Gill Furniss (Brightside and Hillsborough), Louise Haigh (Sheffield Heeley), Jared O’Mara (Sheffield Hallam), John Healey (Wentworth and Dearne).

Against: Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central), Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East), Kevin Barron (Rother Valley), Sarah Champion (Rotherham Central), John Mann (Bassetlaw), Lee Rowley (North East Derbyshire)

Option 4: Parliamentary Supremacy (191 for, 292 against)

For: Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central)

Against: Kevin Barron (Rother Valley), Lee Rowley (North East Derbyshire), John Mann (Bassetlaw), Sarah Champion (Rotherham Central)

Did not vote: Clive Betts (Sheffield South East), Louise Haigh (Sheffield Heeley), Gill Furniss (Brightside and Hillsborough), Jared O’Mara (Sheffield Hallam), John Healey (Wentworth and Dearne), Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central), Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East).