How Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s MPs voted on Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered the worst Government defeat since 1924 after MPs rejected her Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202.

The humiliating rebuff was delivered in the House of Commons just moments after the Prime Minister made a last-ditch appeal for MPs to back the Withdrawal Agreement which she sealed with Brussels in November after almost two years of negotiation.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after losing a vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no-confidence in the Government, which will be debated on Wednesday.

Here is how each of South Yorkshire’s MPs voted:

Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central – AGAINST

Louise Haigh, Sheffield Heeley – AGAINST

Clive Betts, Sheffield South East – AGAINST

Jared O’Mara – Sheffield Hallam – AGAINST

Gill Furniss – Brightside and Hillsborough – AGAINST

Angela Smith, Penistone and Stocksbridge – AGAINST

Sarah Champion, Rotherham – AGAINST

Kevin Barron, Rother Valley – FOR

John Healey, Wentworth and Dearne – AGAINST

Ed Miliband, Doncaster North – AGAINST

Dame Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central – UNABLE TO VOTE AS DEPUTY SPEAKER

Caroline Flint, Don Valley – AGAINST