How Sheffield and South Yorkshire’s MPs voted on Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered the worst Government defeat since 1924 after MPs rejected her Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202.
The humiliating rebuff was delivered in the House of Commons just moments after the Prime Minister made a last-ditch appeal for MPs to back the Withdrawal Agreement which she sealed with Brussels in November after almost two years of negotiation.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no-confidence in the Government, which will be debated on Wednesday.
Here is how each of South Yorkshire’s MPs voted:
Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central – AGAINST
Louise Haigh, Sheffield Heeley – AGAINST
Clive Betts, Sheffield South East – AGAINST
Jared O’Mara – Sheffield Hallam – AGAINST
Gill Furniss – Brightside and Hillsborough – AGAINST
Angela Smith, Penistone and Stocksbridge – AGAINST
Sarah Champion, Rotherham – AGAINST
Kevin Barron, Rother Valley – FOR
John Healey, Wentworth and Dearne – AGAINST
Ed Miliband, Doncaster North – AGAINST
Dame Rosie Winterton, Doncaster Central – UNABLE TO VOTE AS DEPUTY SPEAKER
Caroline Flint, Don Valley – AGAINST