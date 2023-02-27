Plans have been lodged to build eight homes on the site of a former miners’ welfare club.

The Maltby Miners Welfare Institute closed in late 2018, and applicants AR and MG Developments Limited hope to build four new semi-detached buildings forming eight three bedroom dwellings on the site.

The applicants say the scheme will provide ‘much needed affordable housing on this vacant brown field site. With building land being scarce in the Rother Valley use of such sites is a sustainable use of derelict land and reduces the need to build on green field sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The existing club and associated facilities have been vacant for several years, fenced off and locked up.’

The Maltby Miners Welfare Institute closed in late 2018, and applicants AR and MG Developments Limited hope to build four new semi-detached buildings forming eight three bedroom dwellings on the site.

If approved, the housing will be built on the Muglet lane end of the site, on thefootprint of the now demolished club .

Access will be taken from Muglet Lane, Duke Avenue and Alexandra Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant’s documents add: ‘The problem of losing the club as a community facility and redeveloping the land seems to be a moot point, as two clubs in Maltby have been demolished

“The site has been unused for at least five years. It appears the former club was not a viable business in today’s financial climate.

“The proposed new two storey dwellings would be brick built ground floor storey, rendered block first floor storey similar to existing surrounding dwellings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad