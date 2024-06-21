Housing developer to appeal council’s refusal of 200 homes in Carlton
BMBC’s planning board refused the application last year, due to a lack of infrastructure; road safety concerns; ‘not sufficient’ water drainage; and that the application ‘falls short of achieving the minimum housing density figures’.
They added that the applicants had not ‘adequately assessed the impact’ of the development on Carlton Marsh, which is a site of special scientific interest.
However, Network Space has asked the Government’s planning inspectorate – which has the power to overturn BMBC’s decision – to investigate the refusal.
32 letters of objection were submitted, raising concerns about traffic, lack of bus services and flooding.
The proposals are part of the Carlton Masterplan, which was approved in November 2021.
As well as 1,500 new homes, the masterplan will see 210 more spaces at Carlton Primary School, a new shop, and a potential new railway station.