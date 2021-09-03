Housing, car park and active travel hub planned for Barnsley for town centre

A new “digital campus neighbourhood” around the site of 35 Eldon Street, which was demolished last month, will be an expansion of the Digital Media Centre, which is home to almost 50 digital and creative businesses.

Barnsley Council bosses say “The Seam’” will create a new digitalcampus neighbourhood at the heart of the town centre, and the mixed-use development will include energy efficient housing, expansion space for the Digital Media Centre, 400 space multi-storey car park and a new active travel hub.

Seven plots between Eastgate, Regent Street and Eldon Street North have been earmarked for the scheme.

Barnsley Town Hall.