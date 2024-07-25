Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Rotherham Hospital have been given wearable cameras, in a bid to deter abuse of NHS staff.

During a trial earlier this year, footage collected on the cameras helped South Yorkshire Police successfully prosecute one person, and the trust took action against a further 16 people, including bans from the hospital.

The cameras are available to security and clinical staff, and recording only begins when the wearer activates the camera.

The order, costing around £19,500, will fund three years of the scheme.

In 2023, almost 14 per cent of NHS staff nationally reported that they have experienced at least one incident of physical violence from patients, service users, relatives or other members of the public.

Michael Wright, managing director of The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are committed to ensuring our colleagues feel secure while caring for our patients and tackling the abuse they face.