‘Horrendous’ parking ‘putting lives at risk’
Residents are concerned about dangerous parking on a busy road in Sheffield, saying it is putting lives in danger.
Michael Keith and his wife Sharon, of Wincobank Lane, say the problem has been ‘awful’ since they moved in.
Mr Keith said: “It’s horrendous and jammed – someone is going to get hurt.
“You can’t see anything because people are parked half on the pavement and half on the road. It happens every day and it’s terrible.”
He said he tried asking the council to crack down on pavement parking in the area but had little response.
Enforcement measures brought about a brief improvement for two days before the situation deteriorated again.
Mr Keith said a meeting had been set for July 9 with patrol officers to discuss the issue.
It follows a spate of complaints from residents across the city.
Earlier this week a blind man was nearly hit by a van in Sheffield after his guide dog was forced into the road by ‘pavement parking’.
Sheffield Council has called for more powers from the Government to combat the problem. The authority has submitted written evidence to the Transport Select Committee’s pavement parking inquiry, saying it wants a ‘flexible solution’, including active management which keeps footpaths clear and safe and punishes bad parking.