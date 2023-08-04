News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Hopes revived cardiovascular health checks will help tackle inequality in Sheffield

Councillors on Sheffield Council’s finance committee said they hope to see cardiovascular health checks for people aged between 40 and 74 revived as soon as possible to help tackle inequalities.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST

The committee approved funding to reboot the compulsory public health programme in the city, which was stopped during Covid-19 lockdowns, in a meeting this week.

The scheme aims to prevent or delay cardiovascular illness (CVD) – which is the leading cause of premature death in England – including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council officers said it was one of the conditions most strongly associated with health inequalities.

Director of Public Health Greg Fell. Councillors on Sheffield Council’s finance committee said they hope to see cardiovascular health checks for people aged between 40 and 74 revived as soon as possible to help tackle inequalities.Director of Public Health Greg Fell. Councillors on Sheffield Council’s finance committee said they hope to see cardiovascular health checks for people aged between 40 and 74 revived as soon as possible to help tackle inequalities.
Director of Public Health Greg Fell. Councillors on Sheffield Council’s finance committee said they hope to see cardiovascular health checks for people aged between 40 and 74 revived as soon as possible to help tackle inequalities.

Councillor Zahira Naz, committee chair, said: “Covid did highlight the disproportionate effect on Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities so I welcome this programme.

“I am keen for us to progress with this work as soon as possible to tackle the health inequalities in our communities.”

In a report prepared for the meeting, council officers said: “The NHS Health Check programme in Sheffield will offer health checks firstly to Sheffield residents who we know are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and at a younger age. The aim of this is to reduce health inequalities across the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This can have an economic impact as CVD risk factors can be prevented or managed at an earlier stage resulting in a healthier workforce and less resources needed in adult and social care.”

Coun Zahira Naz, chair of Sheffield City Council's finance committee. Councillors on Sheffield Council’s finance committee said they hope to see cardiovascular health checks for people aged between 40 and 74 revived as soon as possible to help tackle inequalities.Coun Zahira Naz, chair of Sheffield City Council's finance committee. Councillors on Sheffield Council’s finance committee said they hope to see cardiovascular health checks for people aged between 40 and 74 revived as soon as possible to help tackle inequalities.
Coun Zahira Naz, chair of Sheffield City Council's finance committee. Councillors on Sheffield Council’s finance committee said they hope to see cardiovascular health checks for people aged between 40 and 74 revived as soon as possible to help tackle inequalities.

The service – which checks people every five years and was previously run by Primary Care Sheffield – is for people within the age group who do not have any pre-existing cardiovascular conditions.

Council officers said: “The NHS Health Check programme can help individuals reduce their risk by offering treatment and management plans; signposting for help and advice across a range of risk factors and lifestyle behaviours such as smoking, alcohol use, weight management, diet and physical activity.

“The programme also aims to raise awareness of the signs of dementia as there are similar risk factors for CVD as there are for developing dementia.”

A provider will run the service on a five-year cycle at an estimated cost of £925,000.

The service cannot be delivered in-house because of lack of capacity and staff with appropriate skills, as well as the costs associated with staffing and access to appropriate data, the council said.

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilSheffield