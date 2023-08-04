Hopes revived cardiovascular health checks will help tackle inequality in Sheffield

Councillors on Sheffield Council’s finance committee said they hope to see cardiovascular health checks for people aged between 40 and 74 revived as soon as possible to help tackle inequalities.

The committee approved funding to reboot the compulsory public health programme in the city, which was stopped during Covid-19 lockdowns, in a meeting this week.

The scheme aims to prevent or delay cardiovascular illness (CVD) – which is the leading cause of premature death in England – including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

Council officers said it was one of the conditions most strongly associated with health inequalities.

Councillor Zahira Naz, committee chair, said: “Covid did highlight the disproportionate effect on Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities so I welcome this programme.

“I am keen for us to progress with this work as soon as possible to tackle the health inequalities in our communities.”

In a report prepared for the meeting, council officers said: “The NHS Health Check programme in Sheffield will offer health checks firstly to Sheffield residents who we know are at higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and at a younger age. The aim of this is to reduce health inequalities across the city.

“This can have an economic impact as CVD risk factors can be prevented or managed at an earlier stage resulting in a healthier workforce and less resources needed in adult and social care.”

The service – which checks people every five years and was previously run by Primary Care Sheffield – is for people within the age group who do not have any pre-existing cardiovascular conditions.

Council officers said: “The NHS Health Check programme can help individuals reduce their risk by offering treatment and management plans; signposting for help and advice across a range of risk factors and lifestyle behaviours such as smoking, alcohol use, weight management, diet and physical activity.

“The programme also aims to raise awareness of the signs of dementia as there are similar risk factors for CVD as there are for developing dementia.”

A provider will run the service on a five-year cycle at an estimated cost of £925,000.