Hometown stars gear up for postponed panto at Rotherham's Civic Theatre

Laura will take up the role of Spirit of the Ring and Empress, and will be joined by Carragon Guest as Jasmine in this year’s production of Aladdin.

Both actors made their acting debuts at the Civic; Laura aged seven as a singing and dancing Goatherd with Carragon appearing in a dance school show.

Both performed at the theatre numerous times before training professionally at drama school.

Rotherham's Civic Theatre

Laura said: “Panto is such a huge part of a Christmas – and perhaps this year more than ever, and I can’t wait to bring this spectacular show to the borough. Rotherham audiences are very warm, and really know how to enjoy themselves. They love to get involved – and I love that!”

This will be Carragon’s first professional pantomime and she cannot wait to get started.

“I am thrilled to be back where it all started. I really love the family aspect of pantos and that all ages can find enjoyment in the same show. It is a great opportunity for families to share an experience that they can all enjoy together,” she said.

Councillor David Sheppard said:, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for social inclusion said: “The Civic Theatre panto is always something to look forward to and this year will be no exception. It’s made even more special by the fact we have not one, but two local talents joining this wonderful cast.”

“I think Aladdin is so popular because it is about the underdog, a man who doesn’t come from a wealthy background, succeeding and making his dreams come true – a story which will be greatly enjoyed this festive season by residents’ young and old.”