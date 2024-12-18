Homes planned as former Sheffield community centre site hits market with £1.1m asking price
The former Manor Community Centre plot, bordered by Prince of Wales Road, Fairfax Road, Harborough Road and Hastilar Road, has been put up for sale.
The 1.1 hectare site is currently empty and overgrown, but it is listed in Sheffield Council’s Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA) as having the capacity for 34 homes.
The land is being marketed by Eddisons, which describes the site as ‘residential development land’, subject to planning permission being granted.
The sales brochure states that there is an electricity sub-station in the south-east corner of the site, but there are no services there currently.
The land is just across the road from another large potential development site, on Vikinglea Drive, where the council’s HELAA map states there is capacity for 90 homes.
