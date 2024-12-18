Dozens of homes could be built on the site of a former community centre in Sheffield, which has hit the market for £1.1 million.

The former Manor Community Centre plot, bordered by Prince of Wales Road, Fairfax Road, Harborough Road and Hastilar Road, has been put up for sale.

The former Manor Community Centre site off Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, which has been put up for sale with an asking price of £1.1 million. Sheffield City Council says the plot, which is currently empty and overgrown, has the capacity for 34 homes. | Google

The 1.1 hectare site is currently empty and overgrown, but it is listed in Sheffield Council’s Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA) as having the capacity for 34 homes.

Manor Community Centre, on Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield, pictured in 1983. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield

The land is being marketed by Eddisons, which describes the site as ‘residential development land’, subject to planning permission being granted.

The sales brochure states that there is an electricity sub-station in the south-east corner of the site, but there are no services there currently.

The land is just across the road from another large potential development site, on Vikinglea Drive, where the council’s HELAA map states there is capacity for 90 homes.