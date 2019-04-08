Homes plan for green field site in Barnsley village could see children’s play area created

Planners will be asked to put more new homes on a green field site which has already been granted consent for housing development in a Barnsley village.

The site off Cote Lane in Thurgoland was approved for 24 new homes in 2016 but Barnsley Council has received a fresh application, which if approved would clear the way for 28 homes on the site.

When the original application was approved, it was on an ‘outline’ basis, meaning details of the scheme would need to be decided later.

The current application does that, with plans for 28 houses and an open public area, which could be used to accommodate a children’s play area, at the front of the site closest to Cote Lane.

A ‘spine’ road would then provide access to all the homes, leading from Cote Lane, which is the only point open to allow for a new road.

Planning documents state: “The site is enclosed by a woodland area to the east and bounded by residential properties with no connections to the north and south; therefore, only one vehicular point can be introduced, which would utilise the existing field access point with Cote Lane.

“The proposed road design would provide each residential dwelling with a vehicular access point. Pedestrian and cycle permeability will be achieved with a proposed connection to the path network associated with Spring Wood to the east.

“As the site is located on the edge of the village, residents would be able to walk and cycle to the nearby shops and services.

“The site is situated a 10-15 minute walk from Halifax Road and Roper Lane where majority of the villages shops and services can be found, including the Thurgoland Village Hall and associated recreational facilities and the Thurgoland Church of England Primary School.

“The Green proposal would mean the introduction of a public open space which would be able to accommodate a number of children’s play facilities if necessary.”

A decision on the proposals will be made later.