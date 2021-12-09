The man, who has asked not to be named, worked throughout lockdown to help keep the city moving – but says he was told he would have to leave a hotel where he had been given accommodation since June, in Nether Edge, after becoming homeless by fleeing violence.

He was initially given just three days notice by Sheffield Council on November 30 – but that has been extended until the end of this week, after he had already packed his belongings into his car.

The news comes as new Government figures reveal 22 people died while homeless in Sheffield in the last three years.

A taxi driver is facing eviction from his Sheffield accommodation with nowhere to go. This photo shows his possessions packed into his car

The taxi driver previously lived in private accommodation, but had to leave after he was assaulted by someone he shared the building with.

He says he was advised to move out, and Sheffield Council helped him find hotel accommodation which he was moved to.

But he has been told to leave at short notice, with nowhere to go.

"I’m packing all my things,” he said. “I can sleep in my car but I have a lot to fit into it.

"They gave me just two or three days to find a place. People don’t treat animals like this."

He is a Pakistani national, who previously had UK residency through marriage and through having a child in the country, but it had elapsed. He is going through the appeal process, and says is still entitled to be in the UK at this stage.

He said: “I’ve never claimed benefits, always paid taxes, and I worked right through the Covid pandemic.”

He is concerned that he will potentially be sleeping in his car during the coldest part of the year.

In a letter, Sheffield Council has told him he is not eligible for homeless assistance under immigation rules. The letter advised him to contact adult social care.

Janet Sharpe, director of housing and heighbour services, said the council was providing support and in regular contact with the man, so that they can be assured that he is safe.

“Officers are prioritising this case and working on the options that are available to us to resolve the situation,” she added.

New figures reveal five people died in Sheffield while homeless during 2020, which was a fall from the previous two years. The figure for 2019 had been six, which was down from 2018, when 11 people died while homeless.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “Every death on our streets is one too many, which is why we remain committed to ending rough sleeping altogether. “

“The Everyone In scheme launched during the pandemic has helped 37,000 vulnerable people, and we are also providing more £2 billion over the next three years to tackle homelessness.”