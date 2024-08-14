Homeless man’s complaints to Sheffield Council about ‘rat infested’ accommodation gets no response

The ombudsman has ruled Sheffield City Council was at fault when it did not respond to a homeless man’s complaints about his “rat-infested” accommodation.

The ombudsman has ruled Sheffield City Council was at fault when it did not respond to a homeless man’s complaints about his “rat-infested” accommodation.

A homeless man complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman and said Sheffield Council had not responded to his complaints that his accommodation was not properly managed and had safety issues.

The man said it was infested with rats, the gas safety certificate was forged with different dates, there was no carbon monoxide detector and the landlord did not manage anti-social behaviour or deal with an absent tenant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, the man Mr J (named as such in the ombudsman’s report) had applied to the council as homeless, the report said.

This had been accepted by the council, however, the report added that he had not been classed as a priority therefore the council did not have a duty to provide temporary accommodation.

Mr J then was offered and he accepted an accommodation by “a private housing provider”.

However, the ombudsman said in April 2023, Mr J had complained to the council regarding the lack of response from his housing officer. He said that he had had issues with his supported accommodation, but the housing officer had not replied to his emails and texts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complaint is said to have been registered but “there is no evidence the council responded or took any action”.

This exact thing happened again in July 2023 and August of that year – the complaints were once again registered but there is no evidence the council responded or took any action.

This is when Mr J complained to the ombudsman. He had told the ombudsman that his mental health had been “severely affected”, the report said.

He also said that he had tried to claim a discretionary housing payment (DHP) so he could move but “the council’s online system had continually rejected his claim”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ombudsman said: “In response to our query to the council about whether it had replied to Mr J’s complaint, the council said it had not completed its complaint procedure. It said it would respond to Mr J’s complaints by October 27, 2023.

“The council did not respond to Mr J’s complaint by October 27, 2023.”

The ombudsman added that an officer had gotten in touch with Mr J in November to discuss how he could progress his claim for a DHP but Mr J claimed the call had been rushed and the officer had no knowledge of his complaints.

Mr J had later tried to claim a DHP again, but this claim was also rejected automatically, the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, Mr J once again complained to the ombudsman (in January 2024) and while the ombudsman had asked for an update from the council, it “did not provide any information”.

In March this year, the council had written to Mr J to apologise for its delay in responding to his complaint in October 2023.

The report said: “The council explained that Mr J’s complaints were raised with team managers but were not actioned. The council apologised that Mr J’s concerns were not dealt with in a timely and appropriate manner.

“It said that it had now raised the concerns with landlord X, and the service had taken appropriate action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ombudsman said the council had advised that at the time of Mr J’s initial complaint, it was experiencing high demand, and had high staff absence levels and vacancies. The council accepts that it should have responded to Mr J’s complaints.

The council also said that the complaints were not ones that it could have taken action on because it does not have jurisdiction over landlord X.

It added, though: “But it agrees it would have been helpful to explain this.”

The council offered Mr J £150 in recognition of the poor complaint handling due to its failure to respond in a timely manner, and for the inconvenience this caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, the report said that from September 2023 the council has taken steps to prevent similar delays in future.

The ombudsman said: “The council has made service improvements and has taken appropriate steps to improve its response to housing complaints. I consider this will prevent others from being affected by the same fault.”