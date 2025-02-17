Home conversion into office with almost ten parking spaces on busy Sheffield road refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposal to convert a home into an office with almost ten parking spaces on a busy Sheffield road has been rejected.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department has refused to give permission for a development that would have seen a new office open in a house on Ecclesall Road South- while a dozen neighbours also objected to it.

A document explained that the applicant, Juventa Care, has been looking for a suitable office in the area and bought a (three-floor) house on Ecclesall Road South with the mindset that it could be converted into a working space later on.

The applicant said: “The property has good space to accommodate administrative offices for the Care & Wellbeing contract.

“The back of the property also boosts space enough to put care park spaces for the staff that will be working thereby reducing congestion on the limited inroad parking spaces.”

The plan also included “sufficient car parking” with eight or nine spaces so street parking could have been avoided.

However, the application drew quite a large number of objections (12) from people living close to the site.

Neighbours raised concerns about parking, road safety, noise, loss of green spaces, waste management and more.

Following consideration, planning officers have decided to refuse the application on the grounds that there was “insufficient information provided” about the overall operation of the site – including opening hours, number of staff permanently at present, visitors, etc.

Officers also noted that there was no sufficient details with regards to access for disabled staff, clients and visitors.