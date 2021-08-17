Home births rise by more than 200 per cent as two Rotherham mums share their “beautiful” home birth experiences

In 2017 there were 14 home births across Rotherham, and in 2020 this number had risen to 47 – a rise of more than 200 per cent.

Leah Percival, from Bramley, says that choosing a home birth for her and baby Asher was “one of the best decisions” of her life, adding that it was a “beautiful” experience.

“I am so glad I had my baby at home. It is one of the best decisions of my life,” said Leah.

Left, Ellie’s partner Luke with baby Arias and sibling Noah, and right Leah, partner Adam and baby Asher.

“When I was pregnant and mentioned I’d be having a home birth I always got the same reply “ooh you’re brave”, but I felt positive about my decision. I had done my research, talked things through with my lovely midwife and completed a hypnobirthing course which was so informative and helpful.

“My birth was beautiful. I felt calm, in control and amazed that I birthed my little boy in our bedroom with no intervention.

“I’m so happy that we didn’t have to worry about driving to hospital through contractions, panicking about parking and not knowing who would deliver my baby.

“Hollie, my midwife through my pregnancy, delivered my baby. She was such a pillar of support to us through everything. I love telling everyone about my birth.

“It wasn’t scary and was a powerful, not painful, experience. I hope that the next time I have a baby I can have that baby at home too.”

Ellie-Jae Bingham, from Dinnington, who had her second baby Arias at home, said it was something she had always wanted to do.

“I never really thought it was a safe possibility until my midwife told me just how safe it really was. Having had a hospital water birth with my first and it all going safe and well she said there was no reason at all why I couldn’t have a home birth. I was over the moon.

“I hired a pool to have at home but it was just amazing. The midwives got here super fast with my pain relief. They were both so prepared, friendly and professional, making me feel super at ease and relaxed.

“With my little girl making such a speedy entrance I didn’t end up using my pool, however I would do it all over again.

“The vibe and calmness of being in your own surroundings whilst bringing life into the world was literally the most amazing feeling ever.

“Being able to just go and jump into my own bed, my own fresh clothes and no faffing around in a hospital bag also just made afterbirth super chilled.

“I would 100 per cent recommend a home birth to anyone who is thinking about one and has been told it’s safe to do so.