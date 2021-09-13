Holiday Inn being used as 'bridging accommodation for refugees from Afghanistan'

The Holiday Inn hotel in Manvers will be used as temporary accommodation for an unknown number of refugees fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey said he is “pressing for answers on a number of fronts”.

“The Home Office has decided that the Holiday Inn at Manvers is to be used as bridging accommodation for refugees from Afghanistan, those who have served alongside our British forces or fear for their lives from the Taliban,” said Mr Healey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holiday Inn.

“Many will have been brought safely to Britain in last month’s emergency airlift from Kabul.

“I have been working behind the scenes and I am pressing for answers on a number of fronts, including the support that will be put in place to help families and for local schools and health services that may be affected.”

The government has pledged to take in 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years, as part of a resettlement scheme.