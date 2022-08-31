HMO plans approved for former pub and shops in Rotherham
Plans to transform a former pub retail units into a HMO (house of multiple occupation) have beena pproved by Rotherham Council.
Permission was granted on August 19 to convert the premises at 159 Wellgate in the town centre into a 10 bed HMO, with en-suites and a communal kitchen and lounge on each floor.
Applicants say the development would help with a “shortage of housing”.
An officer report states that the premises were home to the Mason’s Arms pub until approximately 2017, after which it has been used as a retail unit at ground floor level and residential above.
Most Popular
-
1
Missing child found during police operation in Sheffield as cops seize drugs, cash, cars and vapes
-
2
Harborough Way, Manor, Sheffield: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two injured
-
3
Harborough Way, Manor Sheffield: What residents heard and saw as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
-
4
Sheffield teen who admitted it 'feels good to hurt someone' after four stabbings gets 18 years behind bars
-
5
Sexual assault investigated after incident on Howard Road, near Upperthorpe, Sheffield
A 2017 officer report notes that the Masons Arms had been “vacant for some time” and had been “marketed by two different estate agents over time with no interest has been made for it to be remained as a public house”.
“Overall it is not considered that there is a concentration of HMO’s or subdivision of flats in this area,” adds the report.