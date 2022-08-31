HMO plans approved for former pub and shops in Rotherham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission was granted on August 19 to convert the premises at 159 Wellgate in the town centre into a 10 bed HMO, with en-suites and a communal kitchen and lounge on each floor.

Applicants say the development would help with a “shortage of housing”.

An officer report states that the premises were home to the Mason’s Arms pub until approximately 2017, after which it has been used as a retail unit at ground floor level and residential above.

A 2017 officer report notes that the Masons Arms had been “vacant for some time” and had been “marketed by two different estate agents over time with no interest has been made for it to be remained as a public house”.