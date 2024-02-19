Historic pub popular with Sheffield United fans could reopen as bar and grill

The former Barrel Inn pub on London Road, Sheffield, is set for a new lease of life as D'Ahni's Bar & Grill

Sheffield City Council’s licencing sub-committee will next week (January 26) discuss an application to reopen the former Barrel Inn pub on London Road as D’Ahni’s Bar and Grill.

A document published ahead of the meeting said the applicant, a company named UKAL Enterprise Ltd, would operate the new business in the place of the former pub that first opened in 1882.

The Barrel Inn on London Road had closed in November 2022.

In December, The Sheffield Star reported that the building’s classic red and white colouring scheme has been changed to green and yellow after a “dramatic makeover”.

The applicant is seeking a licence to sell alcohol until 12.30am between Monday and Thursday (and also Sunday) and until 3.30am on Friday and Saturday.

If successful, the business would be open until 1am between Monday and Thursday (and on Sunday) and until 4am on Friday and Saturday.

The proposal has – to date – received one objection from a resident living nearby originally saying they were “totally opposed” to the idea that the business could be open until 4am citing fighting, drugs and noise as reasons.