Historic house with almost 40 rooms in Sheffield to be turned into flats

A historic house in Sheffield with almost 40 rooms in total will be turned into more than a dozen flats.

A two-storey house built in the 1800s on Burngreave Road with 37 rooms – which was most recently used as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) – will be converted into 16 new flats after Sheffield Council’s planning officers approved the scheme.

The original plan included 23 flats but this changed during the process.

A report published on this application said: “The building needs the flats to be removed and gutted, and new partitions and ceilings/floors upgraded to allow for the building to be re-used.

“With that in mind, plans have been prepared to show how the building can be used, and a much larger floor space is suggested for each flat.”

Parking spaces won’t come with the flats as the applicant said “bicycle usage” was anticipated, but two bicycle parking spaces would be provided.

The one-bed flats will be between 37m2 and 44m2.