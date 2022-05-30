Historic crumbling clock tower to be refurbished by Sheffield Council

The local authority aims to fix Firth Park clock tower which is suffering from severe cracking and movement in the walls by 2023.

In a report on capital spending, council officers said £13,700 was needed for the project.

Officers added: “The situation requires prompt attention in order to prevent further structural degradation and ensure safety for the tenant and others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firth Park clock tower is getting some repair work done by Sheffield Council.

“If the situation is not addressed the structural condition will worsen presenting a health and safety issue.”

Feasibility work will be done this summer with the aim of completing the project by early next year.

History of the clock tower

The Grade II listed building – designed by renowned architects Flockton and Abbott – was originally part of the Page Hall Estate and gifted to Sheffield by Mark Firth in 1875 for the city’s second public park.