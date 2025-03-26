Historic building ‘The Straddle’ at Sheffield’s Victoria Quays to be converted into new apartments

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 26th Mar 2025, 12:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

“The Straddle” will be converted into a block containing almost 30 new apartments at Sheffield’s Victoria Quays.

Planning officers have decided to accept a planning proposal to convert the building – a historic canalside Grade II-listed landmark and former grain warehouse originally built around 1895 – into 27 new homes.

The empty building was last used for office space but due to the changes since the Covid pandemic, it has been difficult to find new tenants, a planning report explained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As reported before by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the applicant said: “In order to bring these buildings back in use, and provide much-needed housing, we are proposing to change The Straddle into a residential building, with 27 apartments and associated facilities.

“The Straddle” will be converted into a block containing almost 30 new apartments at Sheffield’s Victoria Quays.placeholder image
“The Straddle” will be converted into a block containing almost 30 new apartments at Sheffield’s Victoria Quays.

“This conversion will be achieved through completely removable studwalling, allowing the building to have flexibility in the future.

“The apartments are proposed to range from one-bed studios to three-bed family apartments.”

The plan also includes one bicycle storage facility per apartment and eight parking spaces (including one electric vehicle charging point).”

As the planning permission is now granted, works can start on the “The Straddle” to provide 27 new homes.

Related topics:SheffieldGrade IILocal Democracy Reporting Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice