Historic building close to Sheffield city centre could become apartments

279 Glossop Road was a three storey semi-detached house which was converted to offices around 40 years ago.

The grade II listed property is believed to date back to 1825 and is noted on the 1855 Ordnance Survey.

The building was previously used by the University of Sheffield and is currently leased by Courthouse Clinics.

The grade II listed 279 Glossop Road near Sheffield city centre could be converted into apartments

Architects James Totty Partnership say the clinics occupy the ground and basement floors only, with the vacant first and second floors showing signs of neglect.

Despite being available to let for some time, the layout of the rooms is not compatible with the current rented office market.

A planning application says: “The building appears to form part of a development of early 19th century villas on land to the west of the city built to serve the burgeoning middle class population as the city changed from craft based metal working to an industrial city around the mass production of steel.

“The 1855 map shows a number of city blocks of this type of development, but with the group bounded by Glossop Road on the north and Wilkinson Street, of which 279 forms part, clearly being a significant and well established group of buildings.

“The section of Glossop Road from Upper Hanover Street to Brunswick Street still retains all of the original villas on the south side and town houses on the north side and is probably one of the most complete streets of its period still remaining in Sheffield.

“279 Glossop Road is located centrally within this group and is a significant part of the townscape.”

The application says the building was initially residential accommodation so should be suitable for conversion into four apartments with minimal disruption. Adding soundproofing would muffle the noise of traffic on Glossop Road.

The application adds: “There is always pressure for accommodation of a high quality in the University area.

“The design strategy is to minimise any further impact on the original building wherever possible, to retain the remaining original features wherever possible and avoid changes to the exterior and internal layout of the building.”