Historic 112 year old Sheffield church to get ‘vital’ security to ward off vandals

A historic Grade II listed church has been granted funding to upgrade its security following a spate of vandalism.

Firth Park Methodist Church, on Stubbin Lane, which now sits on the roundabout surrounded by businesses and housing was built in 1911 in the middle of fields.

It became a focal point for the community and now more than 1,000 people regularly use it every month.

But it has suffered from a high level of graffiti, vandalism and hate crime, and the conservation officer for the church said better security was vital and necessary.

The church was awarded a grant from the Home Office’s scheme to protect places of worship from crime.

This money will fund a new CCTV system, security lighting and alarm system.

Plans for the security measures will need to be approved by Sheffield Council first.

So far, there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.

