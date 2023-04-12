News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
10 minutes ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
2 hours ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
3 hours ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
4 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
4 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Hillsborough Park to get much-needed new toilets for severely disabled

Sheffield Council has secured funding for much-needed new accessible toilets for severely disabled people at Hillsborough Park.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST

More than 250,000 severely disabled people across the UK do not have access to public toilets that meet their needs, according to the council’s latest capital spending report.

That is why the council has secured £125,000 to create new facilities with hoists, privacy screens, adult-sized changing benches, peninsula toilets and space for carers at one of the city’s busiest parks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said the project is expected to be completed by October.

Most Popular
Sheffield Council has secured funding for much-needed new accessible toilets for severely disabled people at Hillsborough Park.Sheffield Council has secured funding for much-needed new accessible toilets for severely disabled people at Hillsborough Park.
Sheffield Council has secured funding for much-needed new accessible toilets for severely disabled people at Hillsborough Park.

Changing Places, a government scheme improving access to these state-of-the-art toilets across England, granted £100,000 for the project which will also be supported by £10,000 of community infrastructure levy and £15,000 of council funding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hillsborough councillor Christine Gilligan-Kubo said: “We should make more public spaces available for disabled people and their carers so they are able to get out and about and enjoy the outdoors.

“These new toilet facilities will make that possible and will play a part in making Sheffield a more inclusive place.

“What families with severely disabled people are able to do is often dictated by the availability of suitable toilet facilities. I am sure this new facility will be very welcome to them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield Council has secured funding for much-needed new accessible toilets for severely disabled people at Hillsborough Park.Sheffield Council has secured funding for much-needed new accessible toilets for severely disabled people at Hillsborough Park.
Sheffield Council has secured funding for much-needed new accessible toilets for severely disabled people at Hillsborough Park.

The funding is due to be officially approved at a special meeting of the strategy and resources committee next week.

To read the full agenda for the meeting, visit the council’s website here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=641&MId=8709

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilEnglandSheffield