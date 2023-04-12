Hillsborough Park to get much-needed new toilets for severely disabled

Sheffield Council has secured funding for much-needed new accessible toilets for severely disabled people at Hillsborough Park.

More than 250,000 severely disabled people across the UK do not have access to public toilets that meet their needs, according to the council’s latest capital spending report.

That is why the council has secured £125,000 to create new facilities with hoists, privacy screens, adult-sized changing benches, peninsula toilets and space for carers at one of the city’s busiest parks.

Officers said the project is expected to be completed by October.

Changing Places, a government scheme improving access to these state-of-the-art toilets across England, granted £100,000 for the project which will also be supported by £10,000 of community infrastructure levy and £15,000 of council funding.

Hillsborough councillor Christine Gilligan-Kubo said: “We should make more public spaces available for disabled people and their carers so they are able to get out and about and enjoy the outdoors.

“These new toilet facilities will make that possible and will play a part in making Sheffield a more inclusive place.

“What families with severely disabled people are able to do is often dictated by the availability of suitable toilet facilities. I am sure this new facility will be very welcome to them.”

The funding is due to be officially approved at a special meeting of the strategy and resources committee next week.