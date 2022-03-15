Dan Jarvis MP welcomed Her Excellency Gaitri Issar Kumar, the High Commissioner of India to South Yorkshire on March 10 and 11 to strengthen relationships between the region and India.

The visit was organised by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the High Commissioner spent time at Barnsley’s Digital Media Centre.

The High Commissioner met with with Barnsley-based tech businesses who were interested in the opportunities in India.

The first day of the visit included visits to the Olympic Legacy Park, Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, and the National Centre of Excellence for Food Engineering,

The High Commissioner also met with students and staff at the University of Sheffield and at Sheffield Hallam University.

Ms Kumar met Indian students and heard from university staff about their ongoing partnerships with India and their exciting plans for the future.

High Commissioner Gaitri Issar Kumar, said: “This has been a most useful visit to South Yorkshire at the invitation of Mayor Dan Jarvis – following up on previous interactions between High Commission of India and SYMCA. We experienced, first hand, the uniquely creative ecosystem of the Sheffield Region – the AMRC, Digital Media Centre, and, particularly, Sheffield University and Sheffield Hallam University where we interacted with researchers and students – including Indian students.

“These centres of research and innovation, commercialisation of cutting-edge technology and its integration into applied science, healthcare, sports and defence manufacturing, have much to offer Indian industry, our institutes of technology and potential Indian partners in technological innovation. There is tremendous scope for enhanced collaboration between Indian institutions and UK counterparts in these sectors.

“We look forward to facilitating a visit by SYMCA to India.”

Mayor Dan Jarvis, said: “This has been a brilliant opportunity to showcase South Yorkshire’s unparalleled strengths in innovation and industry, from rice processing to translational research. It’s a great step in the process of collaboration and exchange between our region and India which has such great potential for both sides.

“We’re learning, we’re building, and we’re deepening our partnership every day.”