Heritage campaigners “welcome” Sheffield Council’s apology over destroying Market Tavern

The heritage groups involved in the Market Tavern-saga over the last year and a half welcome Sheffield Council’s apology over “the events surrounding the loss” of the former public house.

A written question by one of the representatives of Hallamshire Historic Buildings and the Victorian Society South Yorkshire Branch to Cllr Ben Miskell, the chair of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy, received a “positive response” at this week’s meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) was told.

At the meeting, Robin Hughes’ question was read out loud where he called the council on apologising for a number of reasons, including:

For the neglect which contributed to the loss of the Market Tavern;

For breaking the agreement with heritage campaigners and excluding them from the investigation; and

For wrongly blaming campaigners’ communication;

In his response, Cllr Ben Miskell said: “I want to reiterate my sincere apologies, on behalf of the council, for what happened in this instance, as we’ve expressed in previous meetings.

“I want to acknowledge that there were points during the process where communication should have been handled more effectively. In particular, I regret that you weren’t more closely involved at key stages of the investigation, and I fully appreciate that the summary shared with you over the summer did not reflect your expectations or concerns.

“With the benefit of hindsight, it’s clear that there were missed opportunities to engage more fully with your perspective, and I understand how frustrating that must have been.

“I’m more than happy to offer a sincere apology on behalf of the organisation for this, and I truly hope we can continue building on the constructive relationship we’ve developed over the past few months.”

Cllr Miskell added there were now stronger processes in place to avoid such errors ever happen again.

Following the meeting, Mr Hughes sent a statement to the LDRS saying the campaigners welcome the apology delivered at the meeting and this acknowledgement of past failings and commitment to change “enables all of us to draw a line under the misjudgements of the past and work together for a better future.”

Mr Hughes added the tone between the groups and the council has changed considerably over the last year and they are ready to work together and protect the city’s heritage.

As reported widely in the local press, Sheffield’s iconic Market Tavern building was destroyed in “error” last year.

Initially, it was thought the building “spontaneously” fell down by itself but it turned out it was rather demolished despite a promise made to heritage campaigners that works would halt so a second opinion could be sought.

An investigation into the matter found that “there were several fundamental communication breakdowns which cumulatively led to misinformation being provided to both internal and external stakeholders”.

As reported back then, the investigation also did not find that anyone else acted outside of their scope of authority or that any decisions weren’t made by the right people throughout.

The Market Tavern in Sheffield city centre first opened its gates in 1797 and was rebuilt a couple of times before the existing version in 1914 was finished.