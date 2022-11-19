The Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust is demanding ‘daylighting’ and re-naturalisation of the River Sheaf, which runs under the site. Sheffield City Council, which is using government Levelling Up Fund money, has already warned price rises linked to inflation may limit what can be done.

Trust chairman Simon Ogden said they were also concerned new elements had been added to the project.

He added: “Those two things cast doubt on whether the consultation vision can actually be delivered within the Levelling Up budget. This has been more than hinted by the council itself and we will therefore expect an open discussion in the Castlegate Partnership about priorities, taking on board the results of the public consultation, before decisions to omit any key items are made.

Simon Ogden conducts a tour of Sheffield Castle site where the old markets stood. Plans to open up the river and create an urban park are in early stages of planning and consultation

“We still need to see more about how meaningfully the river is actually to be restored for fish passage, bio-diversity and outdoor sports as there is very little hard information in the plans.”

The Trust wants a commitment to deculverting and re-naturalising the whole length of the Sheaf within the site, a fish pass over Castle Orchard Weir and stepped access to the water’s edge for the public, canoe portage and fishing points.

Mr Ogden added: “The Trust is wholly supportive of the castle site restoration and welcomes much of the council’s latest concept including the greater area of green space and the proposed daylighting of the River Sheaf.”

The organisation is running tours this weekend - November 19 and 20 - and hosting a workshop at 2pm on Saturday November 19 at the Exchange Street Exhibition space.

Heritage campaigners fear plans to spend £18m regenerating Sheffield’s historic castle site will ditch key areas to save money.

Sheffield Council wants to turn the derelict former Castle Market site into open space with planting, footpaths, a square and newly-exposed section of the River Sheaf.

But earlier this month it said In a statement: “At this early stage of design and given current inflation, although the council has estimated ‘high level’ costs of the proposed changes included in the Concept Plan, the Levelling Up Fund may not be able to cover all the costs.”

