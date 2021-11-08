Here’s why preacher Franklin Graham can hold a Sheffield concert – but comedian Roy Chubby Brown can’t

It’s a question a lot of people have been asking since it was revealed Mr Graham has won a legal case against Sheffield Council.

And the answer is religion and the Equality Act 2010.

NEW ORLEANS - MARCH 11: Franklin Graham speaks during the Celebration of Hope at the New Orleans Arena on March 11, 2006 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Celebration of Hope is Evangelistic festival led by Franklin and Billy Graham, whose Samaritan's Purse ministry has raised, reportedly, more than $36 million for victims of Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Christian evangelist Mr Graham had his concert cancelled following a backlash from community groups, religious leaders and politicians.

He has extreme views – he’s branded homosexuality a ‘sin’, spoken out against plans to ban gay conversion therapy and reportedly called Islam an ‘evil and very wicked religion’.

But the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association says Mr Graham has “sincerely held religious views” and filed a legal claim against Sheffield Council for breaking the terms of a contract.

It was one of several legal actions against cities which had cancelled and in the case of Sheffield, the BGEA won. As part of the settlement, the concert will now go ahead in 2022.

Preacher Franklin Graham, who has extreme views, can hold a concert at Sheffield Arena but controversial comedian Roy Chubby Brown can't hold his concert at Sheffield City Hall

The full settlement is confidential but it’s understood the Equality Act came into play.

It says you must not be discriminated against because you are of a particular religion or you hold a particular philosophical belief.

A statement by BGEA said: “This disregard for principles of good faith and fair dealing, based on the mere suggestion that a person’s sincerely held religious views or statements are ‘hateful’ or would result in public disorder, should be very alarming to anyone who is genuinely concerned about diversity, inclusion and tolerance, let alone free speech and the free exercise of religious beliefs.”

Shaffaq Mohammed, Leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats, said Sheffield City Trust “needed to reflect and learn lessons”.

He said: “It needs to allow freedom of expression and allow adults to decide what concerts they want to see in their city.”

Chubby’s tour manager Ritchie Hoyle said the comedian wouldn’t be pursuing legal action but jokes are very different to religious beliefs in law.