Here are the bin collections changes over Christmas and New Year in Barnsley

Grey bins will be collected as usual – if your grey bin is due to be emptied on Tuesday 28 December this will be done as normal.

Brown and blue bins that were scheduled for collection on Tuesday December 28 will be rescheduled.

Councillor Chris Lamb, cabinet spokesperson for place (environment and transportation), said: “Id like to thank all our residents who have committed to recycling over the past year.

“We understand more waste is generated throughout the festive period and would like to encourage residents to continue to be responsible with their waste and help to keep Barnsley clean and green.

“We hope you will be making good use of your brown bin with the addition of three new items; plastic pots, tubs and trays – part of our ongoing work to protect our planet and help make Barnsley more sustainable.

“Our household waste and recycling sites across the borough will be open as normal over the festive period (apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day) for any additional waste or recycling.”

When will my bin be collected?

There will be changes to some bin collections over the festive period if your usual blue or brown bin collection day would be Tuesday 28 December 2021.

If your blue bin would normally be due for collection on Tuesday December 28, it will be emptied on Wednesday December 29 instead. If your brown bin would normally be due for collection on Tuesday December 28, it will be emptied on Thursday December 30 instead. There are no changes to grey bin collection days – if your grey bin is due to be emptied on Tuesday 28 December this will be done as normal.