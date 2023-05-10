Funding is an uncertainty for future tree planting and replanting in Rotherham but a committee was told it (the money) “doesn’t look like it can dry up suddenly”.

In a two-year scheme Rotherham has planted more than 30,000 new trees, including hundreds of fruit trees in part of the late Queen’s Green Canopy, a report shows.

It is reported that in the last year, more than 11,000 new trees were planted and fruit tree planting including apple, pear and plum trees, has also taken place.

Most new trees were planted in more deprived areas, such as Dinnington and Greasbrough.

However, in yesterday’s Improving Places Select commission, the committee heard how difficult the job is with only two tree officers.

Polly Hamilton, Assistant Director for Culture, Sport and Tourism at RMBC, said they currently had a tree service team of two tree officers but they were out to recruit at the moment for two tree officers, two seasonal tree inspectors and a tree service manager.

The deadline is May 14 for those applications.

Cllr Charlotte Carter (Brinsworth) said the report talked about how the service was expecting ten per cent of the new planting not to survive.

She asked if there was funding for those trees and how much time it would take to replant them.

Andy Lee, Green Spaces Manager, said they had some extra funding this year.

He said: “The short answer is yes, they will be replaced.”

Replanting, he added, normally takes place “during the next planting season”.

Cllr Carter also asked about the funding for future trees as the report states that it was “quite uncertain”.

She said: “I just wondered how uncertain we are talking and how poor the situation is looking with regard to the future of tree planting?”

Mr Lee said it doesn’t “look like it can dry up suddenly”.

He said: “There’s no reason to believe that we are not going to get similar amounts of funding opportunities next year that we had this year.

“We think it will carry on at least for a while.”

Cllr Tony Browne said there were a couple of recent attacks on trees in the Keppel ward.

He said: “A question is how widespread is this problem and how robust is our ability to prosecute the perpetrators?”

Mr Lee said these incidents happened in “isolated areas” and he said 99% of the public think “trees are great things”.

He said: “It’s the exception, rather than the rule.”