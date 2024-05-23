Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Temporary asphalt laid in October has been removed

Granite paving in a flagship Sheffield city centre development has been repaired - and it is almost the same as the original.

Stones have been relaid on Charles Street, Wellington and Cambridge streets after they were torn up in October to run pipes to a new food hall on Cambridge Street.

The repair on Charles Street, Wellington and Cambridge streets is visible due to different stone being used.

In March, Sean McClean, director of regeneration and development, said he shared people’s frustrations at the six-month wait to restore the surfacing.

Now, an ugly black swatch of temporary asphalt has gone, long before the city council deadline of the end of June. But a second look shows the paving isn’t the same and the 20-yard repair is visible.