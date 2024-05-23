Heart of the City: Paving repair visible in £470m Sheffield development after different stone used

By David Walsh
Published 23rd May 2024, 06:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Temporary asphalt laid in October has been removed

Granite paving in a flagship Sheffield city centre development has been repaired - and it is almost the same as the original.

Stones have been relaid on Charles Street, Wellington and Cambridge streets after they were torn up in October to run pipes to a new food hall on Cambridge Street.

The repair on Charles Street, Wellington and Cambridge streets is visible due to different stone being used.The repair on Charles Street, Wellington and Cambridge streets is visible due to different stone being used.
The repair on Charles Street, Wellington and Cambridge streets is visible due to different stone being used.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In March, Sean McClean, director of regeneration and development, said he shared people’s frustrations at the six-month wait to restore the surfacing.

Now, an ugly black swatch of temporary asphalt has gone, long before the city council deadline of the end of June. But a second look shows the paving isn’t the same and the 20-yard repair is visible.

The streets are at the heart of the authority’s £470m Heart of the City redevelopment of shops, offices, cafes, events space, flats and food hall.

Related topics:SheffieldPeopleCambridgeRepair

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.