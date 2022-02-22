Lucy explains why Heart of the City 2 developments have been delayed and David gives an update on what’s happening with a building on Burgess Street – it’s the old Gaumont Cinema or Kingdom nightclub depending on your age!

There’s an insight into how a Victorian landmark building is being carefully nibbled away to create a new hotel, while preserving its historical facade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heart of the City 2, Kingdom Nightclub, Gaumont Cinema – welcome to the latest Politics is a Funny Business podcast

And find out why a major new office block planned for Charles Street was refused by councillors.

Each month, the podcast gives a round up of what’s been happening in Sheffield with politics, business and transport.

Here’s how you can watch or listen to it:-

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dv8I827NLaE7RMKR6WkHb

Anchor: https://anchor.fm/politics-funny-business

Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy83NzJkMjNkOC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw