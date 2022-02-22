Heart of the City 2, Kingdom Nightclub, Gaumont Cinema – welcome to the latest Politics is a Funny Business podcast
It’s episode three of the Politics is a Funny Business podcast with Local Democracy Reporter Lucy Ashton and The Star’s Business Editor David Walsh.
Lucy explains why Heart of the City 2 developments have been delayed and David gives an update on what’s happening with a building on Burgess Street – it’s the old Gaumont Cinema or Kingdom nightclub depending on your age!
There’s an insight into how a Victorian landmark building is being carefully nibbled away to create a new hotel, while preserving its historical facade.
And find out why a major new office block planned for Charles Street was refused by councillors.
Each month, the podcast gives a round up of what’s been happening in Sheffield with politics, business and transport.
Here’s how you can watch or listen to it:-
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x884pfm
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dv8I827NLaE7RMKR6WkHb
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/politics-funny-business
Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy83NzJkMjNkOC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/politics-is-a-funny-business/id1604409186