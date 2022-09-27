Hear all the politics news from across South Yorkshire in latest Town Hall tattle podcast
Join local democracy reporters Danielle Andrews, Molly Williams and Julia Armstrong as we bring you the news from South Yorkshire’s Town halls.
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:06 am
Dominating the news agenda this month was the Death of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II, and we discuss what impact this had on South Yorkshire.
Julia also brings us the latest about the campaign to save the Rose Garden Cafe at Graves Park – what’s next for the popular Sheffield cafe used by city families for decades?