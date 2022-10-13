Have your say on plans for new eatery and parking improvements at Rother Valley Country Park

Proposed improvements at the park include a new eatery and meeting place with views extending over the lake, as well as improvements to the public realm, new events spaces, improved parking and a new play area.

Rotherham Council secured almost £20m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund to create new jobs and celebrate “hidden gems” and green spaces.

The engagement events will take place on 13 to 16 October and will allow local residents and regular users of the park to view the plans and share their views on the developments.

Residents are being asked to have their say on a number of improvements at Rother Valley Country Park.

Councillor David Sheppard, Rotherham’s cabinet member for social inclusion said: “The council aims to grow Rotherham’s leisure industry and our local economy by making the most of our assets.

“Rother Valley Country Park is much loved by locals and out-of-town visitors alike and it’s really important they have the opportunity to feedback to us about the improvements we’re planning to make.”

Anyone wishing to join the conversation can do so at the courtyard in Rother Valley Country Park on:

Friday 14 October – 10.30 am to 1.30pm Saturday 15 October – 9.30am to 12.30pm Sunday 16 October – 2pm – 4.30pm

