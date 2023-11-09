Have your say on new housing developments, traffic and facilities in Barnsley as part of boundary commission review

Resident’s views are being sought on potential new boundaries for Barnsley Council wards.

The government has proposed a review of the wards which make up the borough of Barnsley, in a bid to ensure that councillors represent about the same number of electors and that ward arrangements help the council work effectively.

The Local Government Boundary Commission has decided that the number of councillors in Barnsley should remain at 63, and wants to hear what residents and organisations think about their area. A ten-week consultation will run until January 29, 2024.

The commission will use resident’s views to help it draw up proposals for new ward boundaries and want to hear how people in Barnsley use facilities, view traffic, and their thoughts on new developments.

Launching the consultation Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: “We want people in Barnsley to help us.

“We are starting to draw up new wards for Barnsley. We want our proposals for new electoral arrangements to reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities at this early stage of the process.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”

People can give their views via our website at https://www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/barnsley.