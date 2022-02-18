The festival, which will run from February 21 to March 3, will kick-start a five-month pilot programme of activities for young people from birth to 25 years old.

Rotherham town centre will be transformed into a playground during February half-term, with a skate and arts festival, demos by Team GB skaters and BMX pros, a giant spray-painting robot, live music, large-scale art installations, and creative workshops and events.

Running until June 2022, children and young people can attend events, join creative networks and take part in skills training programmes as part of the Children’s Capital of Culture programme, which has received £1.4m from the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.

Half term festival to launch Rotherham's bid to become world's first children's capital of culture

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gullivers ,and chair of the children’s capital of culture programme board said: “In 2025, Rotherham will be the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture, designed and delivered by children and young people from across the borough.

“This is a bold, first-of-its kind initiative that aims to empower children and young people to create a future narrative for Rotherham on their own terms, celebrating its culture, identity and distinctive heritage.

“The journey officially starts here, and we want everyone to get behind it.”

Councillor Dave Sheppard, cabinet member for social inclusion, added: “We will be using this time to give young people in Rotherham more life-changing training and skills opportunities in the creative and cultural sectors than they’ve ever had before, that will make a lasting impact on them and on our town.

“We want to make Rotherham a place that young people are proud to call home, and where they want to develop, work and invest.

“We’re making improvements that will help change the perception of Rotherham, inside and outside the town, and lead a wave of aspiration amongst our young people.”

