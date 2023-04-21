News you can trust since 1887
Hackney Carriage price rise to go to consultation

An application to increase Hackney Carriage fares in Barnsley is set to go to consultation.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:05 BST

Members of Barnsley Council’s general licensing regulatory board considered the request made by the Hackney Carriage Association, and were all in favour for it to go out for consultation.

Drivers hope that Barnsley Council will allow them to raise the fare from £4.20 to £4.50 for the first mile, then from £1.60 to £1.80 for each mile thereafter.

The Hackney Carriage Association say the price hike would help towards the ‘significant rise’ in fuel costs, running costs and insurance.

The Hackney Carriage Association say the price hike would help towards the 'significant rise' in fuel costs,  running costs and insurance.
The Hackney Carriage Association say the price hike would help towards the ‘significant rise’ in fuel costs,  running costs and insurance.

In their request, a spokesperson for the association say that drivers ‘have to make a living wage’ in the face of the cost of living crisis.

They add that last year’s increase of 40p per mile ‘left us behind private hires as fuel prices went through the roof’.

“We very often don’t make the minimum wage throughout the week,” added the request.

