Group aims to give ‘lovely Sheffield park’ back to the community amid antisocial behaviour

A group has been set up in a “lovely” Sheffield park with some “fantastic facilities” to make it a nice and safe place to visit amid issues with antisocial behaviour.

Parson Cross Park in Parson Cross, in the Northern part of Sheffield, has everything which some would consider a go-to place for families, friends, community groups, schools, sports clubs and so on.

It’s a massive park with facilities for everyone who wants to walk around, play, exercise or just enjoy some quiet time.

However, the ongoing anti-social activities in the area have made it a little bit more difficult to use the park.

Adults and children on off-road bikes have caused massive issues as well as those stealing the fencing around the playground or those who have abandoned stolen cars in the car park.

Now the Parson Cross Community Partnership group with people from several different sectors – from council, police, youth services, residents to parks – has been set up and meeting on a monthly basis to try and find a solution.

At a meeting in March, the attending police officer Sian Ripley told members that since the last meeting, some off-road bikes have been confiscated and called everyone to keep reporting them.

PC Ripley said some 400 leaflets have been dropped in the Parson Cross area but more reports are needed.

Members also heard about an occasion when a young boy was shouting “help” as a woman was chasing him on a moped in the park.

The group discussed some activities around Easter, such as education about off-road bikes and encouraging people to get to the park with pushbikes instead.

Other issues include antisocial behaviour around the pavilion and cars driven through the fencing.

To try and address these, the group highlighted the need for more CCTVs in the area as well as bollards (the bollards were actually installed but the group was waiting for the knee rails to be fitted too) to make sure cars can’t damage park equipment.

One of the focal points of the park is The Adlington Centre which has been back open since last October. The plan is to put more activities inside so the community can use it as they see fit.

One way to make it work is to put the youth club inside which has attracted a few young people already.

Khalid Hizam, who runs the club, told members that it was a small group and it needs to expand but the hope is that those already attending may invite their friends along.

“It’s still early days,” he added as the activities have begun very recently.

With a Facebook group up and running about activities in and around the park, the group was told that “people are noticing” that something is happening, work is being done in the park and they are now expecting more updates.

Following the meeting, Pauline Collier, a community leader, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that there used to be a lot of different activities in Parson Cross Park and while times changed and people moved, there is some positivity among the community.

She said: “The pavilion is back open, we’ve got Adlington (Centre) back, this fencing (next to the playground), the majority of it was down because it was stolen… But in the last year, we put the fencing back up because, with the car park, this makes people safe.

“We’ve had a lot of new-built houses in the area so that’s bringing new people in who will probably want to see more things in the park for children to do. I think we need a consultation to see what kind of things people want.”

Pauline said positivity was the key as if more people see that things are getting better in the park, more people will visit the park.

There might also be a case for a friends group in the park which could bring in more funding, among other things.

“Things are moving along nicely, to be honest,” she added.

She welcomed the monthly meetings at Adlington Centre as they helped plan and share ideas to make the park (and the surrounding area) a better place.

However, Pauline knows there are some issues as well. Anti-social behaviour is one of those that needs to be sorted out as soon as possible, and by the six-week summer holidays, a plan should be implemented to get children (busy and) engaged in a positive way.

“Hopefully some youth groups will come in and do different activities, we have a lot of schools close to where the park is… I’m hoping things have started on a positive note,” she added.

Cllr Fran Belbin, the deputy leader of Sheffield City Council, who chaired the Parson Cross Community Partnership meeting, told the LDRS that the group aims to bring in different partners, residents and community groups together to look into issues in the park and try and work out how they can make it feel like it a safer place.

Cllr Belbin added: “It’s got some fantastic facilities here, some really good stuff, but it’s still the case that people don’t always feel safe using the park so we want to make sure people feel safe and get to make full use of the space.

“This park belongs to the community.”