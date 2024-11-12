Grocery store in Sheffield wants to stay open and sell alcohol 24 hours a day
Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee will discuss an application made by RKY Foods on Barnsley Road close to Parson Cross Park which wants to extend its opening hours as well as the time it can sell alcohol.
According to a document uploaded ahead of next week’s meeting, the applicant said the shop was currently licensed until 1am and 24 hours on New Year’s Day, however, there are many customers who due to work patterns “would like to shop open during night.”
The applicant added although many customers buy food and groceries, the store would like to have all products, including alcohol, available.
The matter will be discussed at a meeting due to unresolved representations as there are four Sheffield councillors – Mark Rusling, Dawn Dale, Garry Weatherall and Nikki Belfield – who are against the proposals.
The councillors raised issues with a number of things, including the impact extended hours and extended opportunity of buying alcohol would have as the premises is in the middle of a large residential area on both sides of Barnsley Road.
They also said that complaints about noise, anti-social behaviour and nuisance in the area have already been submitted by Tenants and Residents Associations.
While the councillors had a meeting with the applicant, “the councillors do not feel their concerns have been mitigated”.
The meeting will take place at 10am next Tuesday (November 19) at Sheffield Town Hall.
