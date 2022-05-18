Green Party says Labour will lead Sheffield Council

Leaders have been negotiating who will take which responsibilities and lead since the local elections two weeks ago which saw the council left in no overall control for a second consecutive year.

Things will work differently at the local authority this year regardless as it is the first year of operating under a modern committee system, rather than a strong leader and cabinet model.

This new way of working aims to give all councillors more say in decision making, rather than a handful having all the power.

Each committee will take responsibility for a particular area of council business and make decisions relating to that. The members of these committees will be politically proportionate to the make up of the council, meaning councillors will have to work together cross-party.

Today is deadline day for an announcement on who will chair each committee and who will lead overall.

Discussions are technically still ongoing but the Green Party has released a statement saying an agreement was reached.

It said Labour will take control but the Greens and Liberal Democrats will take on leadership roles as chairs of committees, proportionate to how many councillors they have.

Exactly how this will work is yet to be announced but the Greens have said it will take responsibility for: housing, and health and adult social care.

Councillor Douglas Johnson, leader of the Green Party, said: “Last year, we led negotiations by proposing a three-way ‘rainbow cabinet.’ The outcome was the Greens taking up three executive roles which were carried out successfully throughout the year.

“This year we are pleased that all three parties finally have places under the new committee system.

“Personally, I am disappointed not to be able to continue to lead the council on climate change and transport. However, I will do my very best for the city as the new chair of the housing committee, to campaign for safe, warm, affordable homes for everyone.”