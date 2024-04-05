Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has granted permission to Carnell Management Services to erect seven units in six blocks around a central spinal access off Kestrel Way.

The buildings will vary in size between 3,300sqft and 18,600sqft

Planning officers said the development ‘would lead to investment and new employment opportunities’, and that there is a ‘shortage of suitable smaller premises’.

Planning permission has been granted for seven new warehouses at Birdwell, close to Junction 36 of the M1.

In order to achieve the 10 per cent biodiversity net gain as stipulated in the Hoyland North Masterplan, a financial contribution of £535,750 will be required from the developers.

Three objections were received, raising concerns about the potential impact on air quality; existing traffic; lack of housing to support jobs; increased crime and ‘no demand’ for industrial units.