Green light for seven warehouses at Birdwell
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has granted permission to Carnell Management Services to erect seven units in six blocks around a central spinal access off Kestrel Way.
The buildings will vary in size between 3,300sqft and 18,600sqft
Planning officers said the development ‘would lead to investment and new employment opportunities’, and that there is a ‘shortage of suitable smaller premises’.
In order to achieve the 10 per cent biodiversity net gain as stipulated in the Hoyland North Masterplan, a financial contribution of £535,750 will be required from the developers.
Three objections were received, raising concerns about the potential impact on air quality; existing traffic; lack of housing to support jobs; increased crime and ‘no demand’ for industrial units.
Officers say there is a ‘shortage of suitable smaller premises within the borough,’, and that increased crime is ‘not considered to be a direct impact of employment development’.