A new £9.2m youth centre in Barnsley town centre was given the green light yesterday (February 14).

The youth zone, which is set to cost an estimated £9.2m, will be built on the site of a former electricity depot, between Schwabisch Gmund Way, Harborough Hill Road and Mottram Street.

Barnsley Youth Zone will run as an independent charity, and will open seven days a week, with activities on offer for young people aged eight to 19.

Barnsley Council will contribute £4.5 million towards construction costs, with ASOS contributing £1.2m to the project as its first corporate sponsor.

Ongoing running costs will be funded through a unique partnership between the private sector, Barnsley Council and young people themselves.

A further contribution from the government’s levelling up fund will provide an activity park next to the Youth Zone, including a skate park, bike track, new active routes and play spaces.

Youth charity OnSide, which will run the project, say the scheme will create up to 70 jobs.

Access would be taken from Schwäbisch Gmünd Way, occupying part of the existing Network Rail car park.

Full planning permission has been granted for a two storey building with floodlit kick pitch on the roof, and outline permission for the erection of a club house café and the formation of an associated activity park.

During yesterday’s planning board meeting, the scheme received cross party support.

Councillor Dave Leech told the meeting that the scheme would be ‘absolutely fantastic for Barnsley,’ and Councillor Dorothy Coates branded the centre ‘a truly inspirational project’.

Councillor David Greenhough added that Barnsley’s youth ‘deserve a site like this,’ which would ‘make use of a site that’s been empty for so long’.

The scheme was approved unanimously.

Jamie Masraff, chief executive at OnSide said: “This is an important milestone in the Barnsley Youth Zone journey and exciting news for young people living in Barnsley.

"Youth Zones are inspirational places that give young people support from trusted youth workers, and countless opportunities, from meeting new friends to finding their passions. So much hard work has gone into getting us to this point and I want to thank everybody who has helped make this dream a reality.”

Councillor Trevor Cave, Barnsley Council’s cabinet spokesperson for children’s services, added: “I’m delighted we’re able to move forward with On Side and partners in bringing a Youth Zone to Barnsley.

"Our borough is a place that fosters and grows ambition, enabling everyone to be the best they can be.

"The Youth Zone will bring outstanding opportunities for our young people to develop their skills, talent and creativity, have fun with friends, and enjoy nutritious affordable food.

“We’re incredibly proud of our newly redeveloped town centre and the Youth Zone will be an absolutely fantastic addition.”

